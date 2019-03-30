Photronics, Inc. (PLAB) Director Mitchell G. Tyson Sells 1,900 Shares of Stock

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.26, for a total transaction of $17,594.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 82,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,588.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

PLAB traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.45. 835,410 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 715,724. The stock has a market cap of $632.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Photronics, Inc. has a one year low of $7.60 and a one year high of $11.58.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $124.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.10 million. Photronics had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 4.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PLAB shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Photronics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Photronics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Photronics by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,215,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,888,000 after purchasing an additional 260,282 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Photronics by 0.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,876,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,887,000 after purchasing an additional 25,519 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in Photronics by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,365,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,996,000 after purchasing an additional 41,815 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Photronics by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,365,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,996,000 after purchasing an additional 41,815 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Photronics by 3.9% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,266,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,478,000 after purchasing an additional 47,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.39% of the company’s stock.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel display substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components.

