Phoenix (PHX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $753,294.00

Phoenix (CURRENCY:PHX) traded up 16.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. Over the last seven days, Phoenix has traded 30.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Phoenix has a total market capitalization of $15.74 million and $753,294.00 worth of Phoenix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phoenix token can currently be bought for $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi, Kucoin, Binance and Bitbns.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Phoenix Token Profile

Phoenix (CRYPTO:PHX) is a token. Its launch date was October 8th, 2017. Phoenix’s total supply is 1,362,278,592 tokens and its circulating supply is 829,588,687 tokens. Phoenix’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Phoenix is /r/RedPulseToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Phoenix is www.redpulse.com/landing

Phoenix Token Trading

Phoenix can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Kucoin, Bitbns, Switcheo Network, Huobi and Coinrail. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoenix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phoenix using one of the exchanges listed above.

