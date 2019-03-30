PhioPharmaceuticalsCorp . (NASDAQ:PHIO) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. 4,837,043 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 734% from the previous session’s volume of 580,136 shares.The stock last traded at $0.45 and had previously closed at $0.43.

The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. PhioPharmaceuticalsCorp . had a negative return on equity of 395.70% and a negative net margin of 4,990.20%.

Get PhioPharmaceuticalsCorp . alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 2.01.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/30/phiopharmaceuticalscorp-phio-sees-unusually-high-trading-volume-after-better-than-expected-earnings.html.

PhioPharmaceuticalsCorp . Company Profile (NASDAQ:PHIO)

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp., a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing immuno-oncology therapeutics to treat cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RXI-109, an sd-rxRNA that reduces the expression of connective tissue growth factor, a critical regulator of several biological pathways involved in fibrosis, including scar formation in the skin and eye.

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for PhioPharmaceuticalsCorp . Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PhioPharmaceuticalsCorp . and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.