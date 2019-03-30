PhioPharmaceuticalsCorp . (PHIO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

PhioPharmaceuticalsCorp . (NASDAQ:PHIO) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. 4,837,043 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 734% from the previous session’s volume of 580,136 shares.The stock last traded at $0.45 and had previously closed at $0.43.
The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. PhioPharmaceuticalsCorp . had a negative return on equity of 395.70% and a negative net margin of 4,990.20%.
The firm has a market capitalization of $7.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 2.01.
Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp., a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing immuno-oncology therapeutics to treat cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RXI-109, an sd-rxRNA that reduces the expression of connective tissue growth factor, a critical regulator of several biological pathways involved in fibrosis, including scar formation in the skin and eye.
