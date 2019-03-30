PhioPharmaceuticalsCorp . (PHIO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

PhioPharmaceuticalsCorp . (NASDAQ:PHIO) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus price target of $2.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned PhioPharmaceuticalsCorp . an industry rank of 69 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get PhioPharmaceuticalsCorp . alerts:

PHIO opened at $0.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 2.01. PhioPharmaceuticalsCorp . has a one year low of $0.27 and a one year high of $5.16.

PhioPharmaceuticalsCorp . (NASDAQ:PHIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. PhioPharmaceuticalsCorp . had a negative net margin of 4,990.20% and a negative return on equity of 153.67%.

PhioPharmaceuticalsCorp . Company Profile

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp., a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing immuno-oncology therapeutics to treat cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RXI-109, an sd-rxRNA that reduces the expression of connective tissue growth factor, a critical regulator of several biological pathways involved in fibrosis, including scar formation in the skin and eye.

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PhioPharmaceuticalsCorp . (PHIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PhioPharmaceuticalsCorp . Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PhioPharmaceuticalsCorp . and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.