Phillips 66 (PSX) Holdings Lessened by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,015 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 425.4% in the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 434 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Truehand Inc acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 71.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PSX shares. Raymond James cut their target price on Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Argus lowered their price target on Phillips 66 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.27.

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $95.17 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $78.44 and a twelve month high of $123.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $43.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.94.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported $4.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $2.11. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business had revenue of $29.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 8.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 19th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 15th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.33%.

In other news, Chairman Greg C. Garland sold 42,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.61, for a total value of $4,170,680.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WARNING: This piece was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/30/phillips-66-psx-holdings-lessened-by-belpointe-asset-management-llc.html.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

See Also: What is channel trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.