PFG Advisors Takes Position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJL)

PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSJL. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 126,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $432,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $370,000. Finally, Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 174,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,130,000 after purchasing an additional 16,108 shares during the period.

BSJL opened at $24.71 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $23.34 and a twelve month high of $25.26.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.106 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%.

