PFG Advisors Invests $92,000 in Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd (JPS) Stock

PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd (NYSE:JPS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd by 198.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 3,512 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000.

JPS stock opened at $9.00 on Friday. Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd has a 12-month low of $7.32 and a 12-month high of $9.79.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.056 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.47%.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd Profile

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Spectrum Asset Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade preferred debt securities, convertible debt securities, and convertible preferred securities that are rated BBB/Baa or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch.

