PFG Advisors Has $227,000 Position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write (ETW)

PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write (NYSE:ETW) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,208 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 558,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,322,000 after purchasing an additional 42,367 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write by 10.0% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 494,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,930,000 after purchasing an additional 45,005 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 489,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,661,000 after purchasing an additional 35,046 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 284,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 10,423 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 157,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 61,993 shares during the period.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write alerts:

ETW opened at $9.77 on Friday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write has a twelve month low of $8.60 and a twelve month high of $12.38.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $0.0727 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.93%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “PFG Advisors Has $227,000 Position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write (ETW)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/30/pfg-advisors-has-227000-position-in-eaton-vance-tax-managed-global-buy-write-etw.html.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write (NYSE:ETW).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.