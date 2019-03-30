PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) Stake Decreased by Harwood Advisory Group LLC

Harwood Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Harwood Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highwater Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 460.0% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on PEP. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Gabelli reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.79.

In other news, CEO Vivek Sankaran sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total transaction of $1,524,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,599,649.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $122.55 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.94 and a 52-week high of $123.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $171.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.64.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 15th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.49. PepsiCo had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 69.83%. The company had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.9275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $3.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 65.55%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

