Peoples Utah Bancorp (PUB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) have been given an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the four analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. Peoples Utah Bancorp’s rating score has improved by 33.3% from 90 days ago as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $31.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.55 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Peoples Utah Bancorp an industry rank of 99 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Peoples Utah Bancorp alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PUB. BidaskClub raised shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 1st. FIG Partners raised shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “market-perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Peoples Utah Bancorp stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.37. The stock had a trading volume of 46,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,734. The firm has a market cap of $496.00 million, a PE ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.66. Peoples Utah Bancorp has a 52 week low of $25.18 and a 52 week high of $38.70.

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $31.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.07 million. Peoples Utah Bancorp had a net margin of 31.00% and a return on equity of 14.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Peoples Utah Bancorp will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 1,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $34,897.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul R. Gunther sold 19,320 shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total transaction of $563,178.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,732 shares of company stock worth $1,566,749 in the last three months. 18.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 178,015 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,367,000 after purchasing an additional 8,083 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 409,325 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,341,000 after purchasing an additional 21,376 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,387 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 370.2% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,121 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,835 shares of the bank’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 4,705 shares in the last quarter. 37.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Peoples Utah Bancorp

People's Utah Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for People's Intermountain Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Peoples Utah Bancorp (PUB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Utah Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Utah Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.