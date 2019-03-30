Peoples Utah Bancorp (PUB) Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough Sells 1,375 Shares

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $34,897.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Peoples Utah Bancorp stock opened at $26.37 on Friday. Peoples Utah Bancorp has a 52 week low of $25.18 and a 52 week high of $38.70. The company has a market cap of $496.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.66.
Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Peoples Utah Bancorp had a net margin of 31.00% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $31.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.07 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Peoples Utah Bancorp will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. FIG Partners raised shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “market-perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.
About Peoples Utah Bancorp
People's Utah Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for People's Intermountain Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.
