Peoples Utah Bancorp (PUB) Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough Sells 1,375 Shares

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $34,897.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Peoples Utah Bancorp stock opened at $26.37 on Friday. Peoples Utah Bancorp has a 52 week low of $25.18 and a 52 week high of $38.70. The company has a market cap of $496.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.66.

Get Peoples Utah Bancorp alerts:

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Peoples Utah Bancorp had a net margin of 31.00% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $31.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.07 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Peoples Utah Bancorp will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PUB. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp by 97.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,063 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,768,000 after buying an additional 25,660 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 861,362 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,244,000 after buying an additional 24,642 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 387,949 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,171,000 after buying an additional 44,457 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 34,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 2,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,005,000. 37.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. FIG Partners raised shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “market-perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/30/peoples-utah-bancorp-pub-director-jr-fred-w-fairclough-sells-1375-shares-2.html.

About Peoples Utah Bancorp

People's Utah Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for People's Intermountain Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Utah Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Utah Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.