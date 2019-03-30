Penguin Coin (PENG) Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges

Penguin Coin (CURRENCY:PENG) traded up 10.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. During the last week, Penguin Coin has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. Penguin Coin has a market cap of $265,992.00 and $378.00 worth of Penguin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Penguin Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $24.68, $7.65, $13.91 and $38.31.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Penguin Coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007577 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00411586 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00024447 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $64.93 or 0.01583857 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00236701 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00006802 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Maximine Coin (MXM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003330 BTC.

About Penguin Coin

Penguin Coin’s total supply is 9,769,582,175 coins and its circulating supply is 5,769,582,175 coins. Penguin Coin’s official website is penguincoin.io . Penguin Coin’s official Twitter account is @coin_penguin . The Reddit community for Penguin Coin is /r/PenguinCoinPENG and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Penguin Coin Coin Trading

Penguin Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $5.60, $20.24, $31.01, $18.66, $13.91, $50.53, $12.02, $71.13, $7.65, $10.33, $38.31 and $24.68. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Penguin Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Penguin Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Penguin Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Penguin Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Penguin Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.