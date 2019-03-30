Peel Hunt Reiterates Buy Rating for Abcam (ABC)

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Abcam (LON:ABC) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ABC. Numis Securities upgraded Abcam to an add rating and set a GBX 1,340 ($17.51) price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,640 ($21.43) price target on shares of Abcam in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Abcam in a research note on Thursday, January 10th.

LON:ABC opened at GBX 1,135 ($14.83) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion and a PE ratio of 40.68. Abcam has a 12-month low of GBX 1,006 ($13.15) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,588 ($20.75).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a GBX 3.55 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.32%. Abcam’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.43%.

Abcam Company Profile

Abcam plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes research-grade antibodies and associated protein research tools worldwide. The company primarily offers primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA, matched antibody pairs and multiplex immunoassays; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex miRNA assays.

