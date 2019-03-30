Payment Data Systems (PYDS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barrington Research

Barrington Research reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Payment Data Systems (NASDAQ:PYDS) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. Barrington Research currently has a $5.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

Shares of PYDS opened at $2.62 on Tuesday. Payment Data Systems has a fifty-two week low of $1.38 and a fifty-two week high of $3.82.

Payment Data Systems (NASDAQ:PYDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 million. Payment Data Systems had a negative net margin of 15.09% and a negative return on equity of 31.12%. Equities research analysts expect that Payment Data Systems will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Payment Data Systems news, Director Steve Huffman sold 17,186 shares of Payment Data Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total value of $47,261.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,072.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 46.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Payment Data Systems stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Payment Data Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYDS) by 36.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,429 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned about 1.04% of Payment Data Systems worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

About Payment Data Systems

Payment Data Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services.

