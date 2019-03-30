Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 35.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236,855 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 127,914 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.40% of Paycom Software worth $29,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 300.8% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 485 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 217.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 584 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Paycom Software to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Paycom Software from $147.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Paycom Software from $134.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Paycom Software from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.87.

PAYC stock opened at $189.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.76, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.83. Paycom Software Inc has a 1-year low of $96.44 and a 1-year high of $190.63.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $150.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.10 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 24.20% and a return on equity of 38.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paycom Software Inc will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Paycom Software news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.53, for a total value of $471,978.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.78, for a total transaction of $1,545,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,600 shares of company stock valued at $8,478,698 over the last quarter. 16.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

