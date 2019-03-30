Paul R. Auvil III Sells 30,000 Shares of Proofpoint Inc (PFPT) Stock

Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) CFO Paul R. Auvil III sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.23, for a total value of $3,636,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,631,196.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

PFPT opened at $121.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of -105.59 and a beta of 1.83. Proofpoint Inc has a 12 month low of $75.92 and a 12 month high of $130.27.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The software maker reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $198.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.92 million. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 12.20% and a negative net margin of 14.47%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Proofpoint Inc will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PFPT. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Proofpoint in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Mondrian Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Proofpoint in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 88.7% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,170 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new stake in shares of Proofpoint in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Brandywine Managers LLC increased its stake in Proofpoint by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Managers LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 95.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFPT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Proofpoint in a research report on Monday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Proofpoint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Proofpoint from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised Proofpoint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Proofpoint from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Proofpoint has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.05.

Proofpoint Company Profile

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

