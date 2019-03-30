Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO) Stake Increased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,355,228 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,272 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.43% of Patterson Companies worth $26,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Patterson Companies in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 1,913.8% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 649,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 617,386 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Patterson Companies in the 4th quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 542.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,171 shares in the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PDCO opened at $21.85 on Friday. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.94 and a 12-month high of $26.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.35.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.38. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 1.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.90%.

PDCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub cut Patterson Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Patterson Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Patterson Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Patterson Companies in a report on Thursday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.95.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through Dental and Animal Health segments. The company's Dental segment offers consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

