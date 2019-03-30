Park Lawn (PLC) Price Target Raised to C$29.00

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) had its price objective upped by National Bank Financial from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Park Lawn’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reissued a strong-buy rating and issued a C$30.00 price target on shares of Park Lawn in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Park Lawn presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$30.43.

Get Park Lawn alerts:

PLC stock opened at C$27.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.49, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Park Lawn has a one year low of C$20.25 and a one year high of C$27.95. The company has a market capitalization of $577.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.73.

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$50.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$49.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Park Lawn will post 1.07000008020038 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 28th were issued a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Park Lawn’s payout ratio is 125.62%.

Park Lawn Company Profile

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides goods and services associated with the disposition and memorialization of human remains in Canada and the United States. It owns and operates cemeteries, crematoriums, and funeral homes. The company also engages in chapels, planning offices, and transfer service businesses.

Featured Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Park Lawn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Lawn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.