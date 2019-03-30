Park Lawn Corp to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.30 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (PLC)

Park Lawn Corp (TSE:PLC) – Investment analysts at Cormark issued their FY2020 EPS estimates for Park Lawn in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 28th. Cormark analyst M. Macdougall anticipates that the company will earn $1.30 per share for the year. Cormark has a “Top Pick” rating and a $32.50 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PLC. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Park Lawn from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Park Lawn from C$29.50 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James set a C$30.00 target price on Park Lawn and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. TD Securities upped their target price on Park Lawn from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Park Lawn from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Park Lawn presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$30.43.

Shares of PLC opened at C$27.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $577.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.49. Park Lawn has a 1 year low of C$20.25 and a 1 year high of C$27.95.

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$50.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$49.40 million.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 28th were paid a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 27th. Park Lawn’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.62%.

About Park Lawn

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides goods and services associated with the disposition and memorialization of human remains in Canada and the United States. It owns and operates cemeteries, crematoriums, and funeral homes. The company also engages in chapels, planning offices, and transfer service businesses.

