Paramount Group Inc (PGRE) Position Increased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Paramount Group Inc (NYSE:PGRE) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Paramount Group were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PGRE. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 130,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 163,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 26,080 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paramount Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $602,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 767,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,646,000 after purchasing an additional 154,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paramount Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $315,000. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paramount Group alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PGRE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Paramount Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.46 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.15.

Paramount Group stock opened at $14.19 on Friday. Paramount Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.18 and a fifty-two week high of $16.05. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.28.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.21). Paramount Group had a return on equity of 0.18% and a net margin of 1.21%. The firm had revenue of $190.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Paramount Group Inc will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Paramount Group’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Paramount Group Inc (PGRE) Position Increased by Hsbc Holdings PLC” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright laws. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/30/paramount-group-inc-pgre-position-increased-by-hsbc-holdings-plc.html.

Paramount Group Profile

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City, Washington, DC and San Francisco.

Recommended Story: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.