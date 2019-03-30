Paloma Partners Management Co Takes Position in Aircastle Limited (AYR)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 13,953 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AYR. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Aircastle by 96.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Aircastle by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Aircastle by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,848 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,538 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Aircastle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Aircastle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. 58.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aircastle alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on AYR shares. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Aircastle in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Aircastle from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. TheStreet lowered Aircastle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 28th. Bank of America downgraded Aircastle from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aircastle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

In related news, insider Michael Kriedberg sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total value of $715,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 180,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,700,795.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AYR opened at $20.24 on Friday. Aircastle Limited has a 12 month low of $15.75 and a 12 month high of $23.14. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.73.

Aircastle (NYSE:AYR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. Aircastle had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 27.77%. The company had revenue of $292.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aircastle Limited will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 28th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. Aircastle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.85%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Paloma Partners Management Co Takes Position in Aircastle Limited (AYR)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/30/paloma-partners-management-co-takes-position-in-aircastle-limited-ayr.html.

Aircastle Company Profile

Aircastle Limited, through its subsidiaries, leases, finances, sells, and manages commercial flight equipment to airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, its aircraft portfolio comprised 261 aircraft leased to 81 lessees located in 44 countries. Aircastle Limited was founded in 2004 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

Read More: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AYR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR).

Receive News & Ratings for Aircastle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aircastle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.