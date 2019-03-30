Paloma Partners Management Co Takes $234,000 Position in Ambarella Inc (AMBA)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMBA. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Ambarella in the third quarter worth about $12,363,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Ambarella by 4,210.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 324,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,550,000 after purchasing an additional 316,953 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Ambarella by 172.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 399,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,438,000 after purchasing an additional 252,931 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Ambarella by 22.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 626,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,245,000 after purchasing an additional 116,704 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Ambarella by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 464,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,260,000 after purchasing an additional 92,847 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 5,409 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total transaction of $235,183.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 6,320 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total value of $260,889.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,135,654.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $855,021. Company insiders own 5.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMBA opened at $43.20 on Friday. Ambarella Inc has a 1 year low of $30.00 and a 1 year high of $55.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.23 and a beta of 1.04.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.10. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 8.37% and a negative net margin of 13.37%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ambarella Inc will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. TheStreet upgraded Ambarella from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Craig Hallum upgraded Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.67.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

