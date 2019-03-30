Paloma Partners Management Co Reduces Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS)

Paloma Partners Management Co lessened its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 52.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,509 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 603,743 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,487,000 after buying an additional 45,945 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 29,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 99,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,614,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 165,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,494,000 after buying an additional 21,759 shares during the period. 55.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

UPS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Standpoint Research initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, December 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.89 price target for the company. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $118.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective (down from $116.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.41.

In other United Parcel Service news, SVP Teri P. Mcclure sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total transaction of $548,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Richard N. Peretz sold 9,112 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.18, for a total transaction of $1,013,072.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $111.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $89.89 and a one year high of $125.09. The company has a market capitalization of $94.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.21.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $19.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.92 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 254.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. Equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 25th. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 53.04%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Paloma Partners Management Co Reduces Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/30/paloma-partners-management-co-reduces-position-in-united-parcel-service-inc-ups.html.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Read More: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.