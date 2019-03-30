Oxford Industries (OXM) Posts Earnings Results

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The textile maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.02, RTT News reports. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The business had revenue of $298.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:OXM opened at $75.26 on Friday. Oxford Industries has a 52 week low of $63.50 and a 52 week high of $97.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.31.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 17th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.48%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OXM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oxford Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. CL King began coverage on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Friday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $104.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $93.00 to $76.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Oxford Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 74.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 120,439 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,862,000 after buying an additional 51,576 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 1,168.7% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 29,154 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after buying an additional 26,856 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 33.9% during the third quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 2,765 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 258,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $18,343,000 after buying an additional 26,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,623 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/30/oxford-industries-oxm-posts-earnings-results.html.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private labels apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women's products under the Southern Tide brand.

Featured Article: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.