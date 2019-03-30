OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR (OUTKY) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Outokumpu Oyj is engages in the manufacturing of stainless steel. Its business area consists of Stainless Coil EMEA, Stainless Coil Americas, Stainless APAC and High Performance Stainless and Alloy. The company operates primarily in Europe, Middle East and Africa, Americas and Asia-Pacific. Outokumpu Oyj is headquartered in Espoo, Finland. “

Get OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR alerts:

Separately, UBS Group raised shares of OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th.

Shares of OUTKY stock opened at $2.16 on Tuesday. OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR has a 52 week low of $1.75 and a 52 week high of $3.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.89.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.057 per share. This represents a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR’s payout ratio is 12.75%.

OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR Company Profile

Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, Germany, Sweden, the United Kingdom, other European countries, Asia and Oceania, and internationally. The company provides stainless steel bars, coils and sheets, steel precision strips, rebars, and wire rods; and semi-finished products, such as cast billets and blooms, cast slabs, stainless steel ingots, and rolled and forged billets, as well as pipes.

Recommended Story: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR (OUTKY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.