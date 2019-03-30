Oppenheimer S&P 500 Revenue ETF (RWL) Shares Bought by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oppenheimer S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,139 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Oppenheimer S&P 500 Revenue ETF worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oppenheimer S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Oppenheimer S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Oppenheimer S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Oppenheimer S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Oppenheimer S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 318.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 5,657 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Oppenheimer S&P 500 Revenue ETF stock opened at $51.58 on Friday. Oppenheimer S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a 12 month low of $43.56 and a 12 month high of $55.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.2329 per share. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 19th.

Oppenheimer S&P 500 Revenue ETF Company Profile

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

