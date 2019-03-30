Oppenheimer Raises Verint Systems (VRNT) Price Target to $65.00

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) had its price objective raised by analysts at Oppenheimer from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.59% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on VRNT. ValuEngine raised shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Verint Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Verint Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Verint Systems from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.71.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

NASDAQ VRNT opened at $59.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.18. Verint Systems has a 52 week low of $38.95 and a 52 week high of $61.59.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $330.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.54 million. Verint Systems had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 12.97%. Verint Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Verint Systems will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 1,432 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total transaction of $64,182.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,635 shares in the company, valued at $7,827,140.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,741,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,652,000 after purchasing an additional 101,210 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,741,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,652,000 after purchasing an additional 101,210 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,081,912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,086,000 after purchasing an additional 7,347 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,010,944 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,083,000 after purchasing an additional 745,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,512,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,004,000 after purchasing an additional 33,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.38% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions and value-added services worldwide. Its Customer Engagement Solutions segment provides automated quality management, automated verification, branch surveillance and investigation, case management, chat engagement, coaching/learning, compliance recording, customer communities, desktop and process analytics, digital feedback, email engagement, employee desktop, enterprise feedback, financial compliance, full-time recording, gamification, identity analytics, internal communities, knowledge management, mobile workforce, performance management, robotic process automation, social analytics, speech and text analytics, virtual assistant, voice self-service, voice self-service fraud detection, Web/mobile self-service, work manager, and workforce management solutions.

Featured Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.