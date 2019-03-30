OncoSec Medical Inc (ONCS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Brokerages predict that OncoSec Medical Inc (NASDAQ:ONCS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.18) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for OncoSec Medical’s earnings. OncoSec Medical posted earnings per share of ($0.24) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OncoSec Medical will report full-year earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.56). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.65) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for OncoSec Medical.

A number of analysts have commented on ONCS shares. Maxim Group set a $5.00 price target on shares of OncoSec Medical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OncoSec Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.13.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of OncoSec Medical by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 388,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 163,405 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of OncoSec Medical by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 114,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 28,914 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of OncoSec Medical by 117.4% in the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of OncoSec Medical by 484.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 100,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 83,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OncoSec Medical by 98.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 485,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 240,843 shares in the last quarter. 6.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ONCS opened at $0.56 on Wednesday. OncoSec Medical has a 12 month low of $0.42 and a 12 month high of $2.21.

About OncoSec Medical

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of cytokine-based intratumoral immunotherapies to stimulate the body's immune system to target and attack cancer. Its lead product candidate is ImmunoPulse IL-12 that uses electroporation device to deliver a DNA-encoded interleukin-12 for reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

