OncoCyte (OCX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) will release its Q1 earnings data after the market closes on Monday, April 1st. Analysts expect OncoCyte to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:OCX opened at $3.95 on Friday. OncoCyte has a 1 year low of $1.16 and a 1 year high of $6.92.

In other news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. acquired 533,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.75 per share, with a total value of $1,999,998.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OCX. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on OncoCyte in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on OncoCyte from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised OncoCyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered OncoCyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. OncoCyte currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.50.

About OncoCyte

OncoCyte Corp. is a pharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel, non-invasive, liquid biopsy diagnostics for the early detection of cancer. The company was founded in September 2009 and is headquartered in Alameda, CA.

