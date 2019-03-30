ON Semiconductor Corp (ON) Position Lifted by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,480,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215,228 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.35% of ON Semiconductor worth $24,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 1,917.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,215,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,091,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056,275 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 45.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,898,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $127,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151,387 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 5,103.9% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,121,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081,172 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 9.0% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,741,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $382,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712,102 shares during the period. Finally, Robecosam AG raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 5,320,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562,100 shares during the period. 95.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Emmanuel T. Hernandez sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 149,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,292,410. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Emmanuel T. Hernandez sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $600,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 159,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,194,696.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,266,000 in the last ninety days. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ON stock opened at $20.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.32. ON Semiconductor Corp has a one year low of $14.55 and a one year high of $26.38. The company has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.05.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 26.91%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of ON Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.82.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

