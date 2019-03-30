On Deck Capital Inc (ONDK) Position Increased by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in On Deck Capital Inc (NYSE:ONDK) by 49.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 478,327 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 158,918 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.64% of On Deck Capital worth $2,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its position in shares of On Deck Capital by 187.3% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 3,471 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of On Deck Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of On Deck Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in On Deck Capital by 337.6% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,288 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 7,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in On Deck Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

ONDK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Maxim Group initiated coverage on On Deck Capital in a report on Thursday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price (down previously from $14.00) on shares of On Deck Capital in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. ValuEngine upgraded On Deck Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut On Deck Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. On Deck Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.25.

ONDK stock opened at $5.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $410.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 27.45 and a quick ratio of 27.45. On Deck Capital Inc has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $9.41.

On Deck Capital (NYSE:ONDK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The credit services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $109.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.27 million. On Deck Capital had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 6.95%. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that On Deck Capital Inc will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Noah Breslow acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.93 per share, for a total transaction of $47,440.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 730,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,332,718.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald F. Verni acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.89 per share, with a total value of $35,340.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 84,283 shares in the company, valued at $496,426.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 21.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

On Deck Capital Profile

On Deck Capital, Inc operates an online platform for small business lending in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers term loans and lines of credit. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

