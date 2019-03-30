OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (OMN) Expected to Post Q2 2019 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OMN) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q2 2019 earnings estimates for shares of OMNOVA Solutions in a report released on Wednesday, March 27th. KeyCorp analyst M. Sison now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.17. KeyCorp also issued estimates for OMNOVA Solutions’ Q3 2019 earnings at $0.23 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on OMN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OMNOVA Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of OMNOVA Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of OMNOVA Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 17th.

Shares of OMN opened at $7.02 on Friday. OMNOVA Solutions has a 52 week low of $6.28 and a 52 week high of $11.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.61 million, a P/E ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.53.

OMNOVA Solutions (NYSE:OMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.12). OMNOVA Solutions had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 43.05%. The company had revenue of $168.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Algert Global LLC grew its stake in OMNOVA Solutions by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 108,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 54,949 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in OMNOVA Solutions by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,096,657 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $20,653,000 after buying an additional 6,521 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in OMNOVA Solutions by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,203 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 11,703 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in OMNOVA Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,038,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in OMNOVA Solutions by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 257,404 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 7,885 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

OMNOVA Solutions Company Profile

OMNOVA Solutions Inc provides specialty solutions and performance materials for various commercial, industrial, and residential end uses in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Its Specialty Solutions segment designs, develops, produces, and markets specialty products for use in various applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings; nonwovens used in hygiene products, filtration, and construction; drilling additives for oil and gas drilling, cementing, and fracking; elastomeric modification of plastic casings and hoses used in household, industrial products, and automobiles; tapes and adhesives; sports surfaces; textile finishes; commercial building refurbishment; new construction; residential cabinets; flooring; ceiling tiles; furnishings; manufactured housing; health care patient; common area furniture; and various industrial films applications.

