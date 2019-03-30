Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (OLLI) Expected to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target (down previously from $98.00) on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.40.

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $85.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 46.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.01. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 1-year low of $54.70 and a 1-year high of $97.61.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $393.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.13 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS.

In related news, VP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 4,000 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.42, for a total transaction of $341,680.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,705,581.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark L. Butler sold 95,337 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.49, for a total transaction of $7,673,675.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,528,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,538,443.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 282,538 shares of company stock worth $22,653,629. 20.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 796.7% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 92.8% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

