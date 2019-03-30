Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) Shares Bought by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,281 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $2,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,456,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,041,243,000 after purchasing an additional 153,943 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 9,888.8% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,182,730 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140,856 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $419,457,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 807,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $130,159,000 after purchasing an additional 71,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 769,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $95,033,000 after purchasing an additional 53,679 shares during the last quarter. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ODFL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 19th. Cowen lifted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.82.

In related news, SVP David J. Bates sold 1,951 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.84, for a total value of $296,239.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,027 shares in the company, valued at $915,139.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 12.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $144.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1-year low of $115.00 and a 1-year high of $170.22. The company has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.45.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.21. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 23.90% and a net margin of 14.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 9.21%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

