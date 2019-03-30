Oil States International (OIS) Trading Up 5.4%

Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS)’s share price was up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.53 and last traded at $16.47. Approximately 1,333,264 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 116% from the average daily volume of 617,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.62.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on OIS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oil States International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Oil States International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 target price on Oil States International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Oil States International in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised Oil States International from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Oil States International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.20.

The company has a market cap of $996.37 million, a P/E ratio of -141.33 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $274.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.00 million. Oil States International had a negative net margin of 1.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oil States International, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Philip Scott Moses sold 6,583 shares of Oil States International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $121,851.33. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 124,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,303,236.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oil States International by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 634,583 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,061,000 after purchasing an additional 50,096 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Oil States International during the fourth quarter worth about $10,792,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in Oil States International during the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in Oil States International by 356.6% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 19,494 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 15,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuburgh Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Oil States International by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 7,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter.

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

