OceanChain (OC) Reaches Market Cap of $0.00

OceanChain (CURRENCY:OC) traded up 9.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 30th. One OceanChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges including Bit-Z, Coinnest, CoinEgg and Allcoin. In the last week, OceanChain has traded up 21.2% against the dollar. OceanChain has a market cap of $0.00 and $53,717.00 worth of OceanChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TokenPay (TPAY) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00044784 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00006375 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00015915 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00161413 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded 31.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Consensus (SEN) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000051 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002574 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00046347 BTC.

OceanChain Coin Profile

OceanChain (OC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 23rd, 2014. The official website for OceanChain is oceanchain.club . OceanChain’s official Twitter account is @Orangecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

OceanChain Coin Trading

OceanChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Coinnest, CoinEgg and Allcoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OceanChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OceanChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OceanChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

