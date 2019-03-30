Ocado Group (OCDO) Given Buy Rating at Citigroup

Citigroup reiterated their buy rating on shares of Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on OCDO. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Ocado Group to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) in a research report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas restated an underperform rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.15) target price on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Ocado Group from GBX 750 ($9.80) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and gave the company a sector performer rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Numis Securities restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($16.33) target price on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 969.44 ($12.67).

Ocado Group stock opened at GBX 1,370.50 ($17.91) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.79, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.75. Ocado Group has a 1 year low of GBX 492.80 ($6.44) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,283.50 ($16.77). The stock has a market cap of $9.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -198.62.

In related news, insider Mark Richardson sold 46,932 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,287 ($16.82), for a total value of £604,014.84 ($789,252.37). Insiders purchased a total of 47 shares of company stock worth $44,994 over the last quarter.

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Solutions. It sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com hypermarket through three specialty destination sites, including Fetch, a pet store; Sizzle, a kitchen and dining store; and Fabled, a premium beauty store.

