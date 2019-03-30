Obalon Therapeutics (OBLN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a $1.75 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.53% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. is a medical device company. It focused on developing and commercializing medical devices to treat obese and overweight. The company’s product consists of Obalon balloon system, the first swallowable, gas-filled intragastric balloon designed to provide progressive and sustained weight loss in obese patients. Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on OBLN. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and set a $2.75 price objective (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Obalon Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Obalon Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Obalon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $2.50 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Obalon Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.60.

NASDAQ OBLN opened at $1.44 on Thursday. Obalon Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $4.41. The stock has a market cap of $33.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of -0.94.

Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.08). Obalon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 96.97% and a negative net margin of 196.40%. The company had revenue of $2.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Obalon Therapeutics will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in Obalon Therapeutics by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 444,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Obalon Therapeutics by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 8,142 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Obalon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Obalon Therapeutics by 43.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 81,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 24,500 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Obalon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.59% of the company’s stock.

Obalon Therapeutics Company Profile

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc, a vertically integrated medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing medical devices to treat obese and overweight people by facilitating weight loss. It offers the Obalon balloon system designed to provide weight loss in obese patients. Obalon Therapeutics, Inc was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

