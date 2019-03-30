Oasis Petroleum Inc. (OAS) VP Michael H. Lou Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) VP Michael H. Lou sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total value of $241,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 536,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,237,542.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:OAS opened at $6.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.74 and a 12-month high of $14.57.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The energy producer reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). Oasis Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. The business had revenue of $599.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Oasis Petroleum Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OAS. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Oasis Petroleum by 464.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 63,001 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 51,834 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia acquired a new position in Oasis Petroleum during the third quarter worth $323,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Oasis Petroleum by 1.4% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 716,974 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $10,167,000 after acquiring an additional 9,892 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in Oasis Petroleum during the third quarter worth $681,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Oasis Petroleum by 86.1% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 29,100 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 13,466 shares during the period. 97.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on OAS shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Oasis Petroleum from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Oasis Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $10.50 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $10.00 target price on Oasis Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Oasis Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Oasis Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.44.

About Oasis Petroleum

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin, and Permian Basin. As of December 31, 2017, the company had 502,660 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and approximately 312.2 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

