O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 21,072 Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $971,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WFC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a report on Friday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.35.

Shares of WFC opened at $48.32 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12-month low of $43.02 and a 12-month high of $59.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.12.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $20.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.80 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 22.95%. Wells Fargo & Co’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 1st were given a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.10%.

About Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. The company's Community Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts; credit and debit cards; and automobile, student, mortgage, home equity, and small business loans.

