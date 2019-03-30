O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Buys New Position in Hershey Co (HSY)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc bought a new stake in shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 10,179.7% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,456,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,423,036 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,764,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,632 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 51.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,998,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,829,000 after acquiring an additional 676,300 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,142,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,314,000 after acquiring an additional 550,341 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 986.4% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 528,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,655,000 after acquiring an additional 479,946 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HSY shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Hershey from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $92.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.25.

In related news, CFO Patricia A. Little sold 19,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total value of $2,161,844.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,940,155.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total transaction of $162,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,002,166.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 29,152 shares of company stock valued at $3,188,825 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSY traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $114.83. 1,077,832 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,013,252. The company has a market cap of $23.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.14. Hershey Co has a 1-year low of $89.10 and a 1-year high of $114.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 95.97% and a net margin of 15.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Analysts predict that Hershey Co will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 22nd were issued a $0.722 dividend. This represents a $2.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 21st. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 53.92%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

