NVR, Inc. (NVR) Position Increased by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,367 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.56% of NVR worth $49,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in NVR by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 864 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in NVR by 403.0% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 840 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in NVR during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,998,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NVR during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,936,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in NVR by 110.5% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 20,191 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,205,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. 79.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NVR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut NVR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Buckingham Research started coverage on NVR in a report on Friday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. NVR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,975.20.

NYSE NVR opened at $2,767.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 1.95. NVR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,040.71 and a 1-year high of $3,233.00.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 25th. The construction company reported $58.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $50.67 by $7.90. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 48.57% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $40.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 176.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Eddie Arthur Grier sold 350 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,637.04, for a total value of $922,964.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,175,558. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight C. Schar sold 5,401 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,669.50, for a total value of $14,417,969.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,211 shares of company stock valued at $66,653,412 in the last 90 days. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

