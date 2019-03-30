Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 9,676 Shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) (FLR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,586 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,676 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fluor Co. (NEW) were worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,347,886 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $833,612,000 after acquiring an additional 175,647 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 14,347,886 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $833,612,000 after acquiring an additional 175,647 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 2.1% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,196,256 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $650,502,000 after acquiring an additional 229,394 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,689,092 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $562,935,000 after acquiring an additional 43,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 1.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,447,328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $200,291,000 after acquiring an additional 38,674 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Fluor Co. (NEW) news, insider Ray F. Barnard sold 7,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.57, for a total transaction of $282,338.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 86,572 shares in the company, valued at $3,252,510.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ray F. Barnard sold 3,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $122,898.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,805,372.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,570 shares of company stock worth $506,670 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLR stock opened at $36.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Fluor Co. has a 52-week low of $29.78 and a 52-week high of $62.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.76.

Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. Fluor Co. (NEW) had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 1.17%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Fluor Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Fluor Co. (NEW)’s payout ratio is 39.07%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FLR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) in a research report on Monday, February 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.69.

About Fluor Co. (NEW)

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining, Industrial, Infrastructure & Power; Diversified Services; and Government.

