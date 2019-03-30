Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 34,536 Shares of Malibu Boats Inc (MBUU)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU) by 52.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,536 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Malibu Boats worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 111.5% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 93,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,110,000 after acquiring an additional 49,228 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,585,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,766,000 after acquiring an additional 58,781 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 801,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,870,000 after acquiring an additional 25,322 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 806,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,115,000 after acquiring an additional 156,700 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 9,347 shares during the period. 99.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MBUU. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. B. Riley raised shares of Malibu Boats from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Malibu Boats currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.86.

In other Malibu Boats news, VP Deborah S. Kent sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total value of $54,072.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 3.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Malibu Boats stock opened at $39.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $838.88 million, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Malibu Boats Inc has a fifty-two week low of $32.03 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $165.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.82 million. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 45.92%. Malibu Boats’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Malibu Boats Inc will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells recreational powerboats. The company offers performance sport boats under the Malibu and Axis brand names; and sterndrives and outboard boats under the Cobalt brand name. Its boats are used for water sports, including water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

