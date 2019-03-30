Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $975,000 Holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (SBRA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 87.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 395,213 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 128.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 913.7% in the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 3,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Fort L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 1,548.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,159,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,089,390 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT stock opened at $19.47 on Friday. Sabra Health Care REIT Inc has a one year low of $15.70 and a one year high of $23.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.60%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. SunTrust Banks lowered Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sabra Health Care REIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

Sabra Health Care REIT Profile

As of December 31, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 470 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 335 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 90 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 23 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan and (iv) 18 other loans), nine preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

