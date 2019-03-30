Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 543 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (JAZZ)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,945 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 543 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 17,378 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 320 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,755 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,103 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 881 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on JAZZ shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $168.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 8th. BidaskClub downgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $201.00 price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $184.00 price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.53.

Shares of JAZZ opened at $142.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.42. The company has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.23. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 52 week low of $113.52 and a 52 week high of $184.00.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.98. The firm had revenue of $476.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.48 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 26.20% and a net margin of 23.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.95 EPS. Analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 13.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Paul Treacy sold 874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.50, for a total transaction of $121,923.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Suzanne Sawochka Hooper sold 6,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $933,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,656,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,668 shares of company stock valued at $1,606,567 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

