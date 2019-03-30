Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) Shares Bought by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,071,556 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 140,117 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.48% of Norwegian Cruise Line worth $45,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter worth $881,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 102,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,343,000 after purchasing an additional 8,505 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 24.4% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 392,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,567,000 after purchasing an additional 77,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 22,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on NCLH. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.92.

In other news, CEO Andrew Stuart sold 42,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.95, for a total value of $2,349,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 389,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,788,832.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Daniel S. Farkas sold 11,559 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.66, for a total transaction of $643,373.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,461 shares in the company, valued at $4,200,159.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 107,661 shares of company stock valued at $5,934,318. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NCLH stock opened at $54.96 on Friday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $39.36 and a one year high of $58.09.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

