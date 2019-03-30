Northland Securities Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Power Integrations (POWI)

Northland Securities restated their hold rating on shares of Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a $52.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on POWI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Power Integrations from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. TheStreet raised Power Integrations from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Power Integrations from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Power Integrations from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Shares of Power Integrations stock opened at $69.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.07 and a beta of 1.06. Power Integrations has a 1 year low of $47.35 and a 1 year high of $80.50.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $93.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.12 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 16.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Power Integrations will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 28th were given a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 27th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.78%.

In other Power Integrations news, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 2,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.13, for a total value of $135,144.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,568,087.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William George sold 1,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $122,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,574 shares in the company, valued at $2,140,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,965 shares of company stock worth $5,123,593. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,097 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. 99.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

