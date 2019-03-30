Northern Trust Corp Has $25.63 Million Stake in bluebird bio Inc (BLUE)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 258,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in bluebird bio were worth $25,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in bluebird bio by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 22,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in bluebird bio by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 133,711 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,521,000 after buying an additional 2,191 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in bluebird bio by 123.1% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in bluebird bio by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 42,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,172,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in bluebird bio by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter.

BLUE has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of bluebird bio from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price target on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott set a $170.00 price target on shares of bluebird bio and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.12.

bluebird bio stock opened at $157.33 on Friday. bluebird bio Inc has a 1 year low of $87.49 and a 1 year high of $199.70. The stock has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.73 and a beta of 2.64.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported ($2.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.83) by $0.11. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 1,018.02% and a negative return on equity of 32.15%. The company had revenue of $19.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.52) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 357.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that bluebird bio Inc will post -11.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey T. Walsh sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.80, for a total value of $209,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,930,455.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Davidson sold 4,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.77, for a total transaction of $764,830.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,526 shares in the company, valued at $5,689,655.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,438 shares of company stock worth $5,486,744. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About bluebird bio

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder.

