Norges Bank Takes Position in Charter Communications Inc (CHTR)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,263,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,022,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 752.5% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,674,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243,090 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth $846,691,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,218,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,980,000 after purchasing an additional 167,729 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,998,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,640,000 after purchasing an additional 28,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 1.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 955,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,467,000 after purchasing an additional 9,976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John D. Markley, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.09, for a total transaction of $350,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kevin D. Howard sold 14,197 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.18, for a total transaction of $4,872,126.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,049,787.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,233 shares of company stock valued at $19,544,909 over the last ninety days. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CHTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Nomura initiated coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Charter Communications and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $337.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.83.

CHTR traded down $5.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $346.91. 1,410,207 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,459,890. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.46, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.40. Charter Communications Inc has a 1 year low of $250.10 and a 1 year high of $368.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.15 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 2.70%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Charter Communications Inc will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

